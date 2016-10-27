BRIEF-National Bank expects to take a charge of about $175 mln in Q4

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 National Bank Of Canada:
* National Bank announces a restructuring charge and write-offs of intangible assets in Q4 2016
* National Bank of Canada - expects to take a charge in its fiscal 2016 Q4 earnings relating to certain restructuring initiatives
* National Bank of Canada - expects to take a charge in its fiscal 2016 Q4 totalling approximately $175 million, or $128 million after tax ($0.38 per share)
* National Bank of Canada - restructuring charge includes employee severance payments and premises optimization
* National Bank of Canada - expects to realize approximately $120 million in annual pre-tax recurring savings.
* National Bank of Canada - estimates that its cet1 ratio will be approximately 10.0% as at October 31, 2016.
* National Bank of Canada - as a result of restructuring measures, just over 600 employee departures are expected
* National Bank of Canada - expects to increase proportion of its employees in knowledge-intensive sectors over coming years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.