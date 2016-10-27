版本:
BRIEF-Central Pacific Financial Corp reports $11.5 million third quarter earnings

Oct 27 Central Pacific Financial Corp

* Central Pacific Financial Corp reports $11.5 million third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for Q3 of 2016 was $39.4 million, compared to $37.8 million in year-ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

