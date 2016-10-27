版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-Columbia Banking System announces third quarter 2016 results

Oct 27 Columbia Banking System Inc

* Columbia Banking System announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for q3 of 2016 was $85.6 million, an increase of $3.4 million from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

