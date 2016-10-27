版本:
BRIEF-Heritage financial announces third quarter 2016 results and declares dividends

Oct 27 Heritage Financial Corp

* Heritage Financial announces third quarter 2016 results and declares regular and special cash dividends

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heritage Financial Corp says net interest income increased $1.7 million, to $33.6 million for quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to $31.9 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

