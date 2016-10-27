版本:
BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals' ease lid 2 trial is ongoing, and patients are being followed for up to two years

Oct 27 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Adamas submits new drug application to u.s. Fda for ads-5102 for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with parkinson's disease

* Adamas pharmaceuticals inc - ease lid 2 trial is ongoing, and patients are being followed for up to two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

