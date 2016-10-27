版本:
BRIEF-Cliffs Natural Resources appoints Eric Rychel to board of directors

Oct 27 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

* Cliffs Natural Resources appoints Eric Rychel to board of directors

* Cliffs Natural Resources with addition of Eric Rychel, cliffs' board of directors is now comprised of ten members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

