BRIEF-BGC Partners posts Q3 earnings of $0.21/share

Oct 27 BGC Partners Inc:

* BGC Partners reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* BGC Partners - qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* BGC Partners - qtrly revenue $643.5 million, down 6.1 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $651.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenues between $630 million and $675 million

* BGC Partners sees Q4 pre-tax distributable earnings before non-controlling interest in subsidiaries and taxes to be $107 million to $125 million

