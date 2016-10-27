版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-Silicom posts Q3 earnings of $0.43/share

Oct 27 Silicom Ltd:

* Silicom reports financial results for the 3rd quarter & 1st nine months of 2016

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $24.7 million versus $19.4 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐