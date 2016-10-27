版本:
BRIEF-Buckeye Partners announces offering of senior notes

Oct 27 Buckeye Partners LP:

* Buckeye Partners L.P. announces offering of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund portion of purchase price of previously announced investment in Vtti B.V Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

