版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-M/I Homes posts Q3 earnings of $0.35/share

Oct 27 M/I Homes Inc:

* M/I Homes reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* M/I Homes - qtrly backlog sales value increased 25% to $821 million

* Qtrly revenue increased 22% to $442 million

* M/I Homes qtrly homes delivered increased 15%; average closing price increased 5%

* Qtrly new contracts increased 10%

* M/I Homes - qtrly backlog units increased 24% to 2,221

* Q3 revenue view $449.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐