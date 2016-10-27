版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Sunworks appoints Rhone Resch as independent director

Oct 27 Sunworks Inc -

* Sunworks appoints Rhone A. Resch as independent director

* Says Rhone A. Resch appointment as director will expand size of sunworks board to eight members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

