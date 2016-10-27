版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-HCA Holdings reports Q3 eps $1.59

Oct 27 Hca Holdings Inc

* HCA reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.59

* Q3 revenue $10.27 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.41 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.7 percent

* Qtrly same facility emergency room visits increased 2.7 percent

* Sees fy revenues $41.0 to $42.0 billion

* Sees fy adjusted eps $6.50 to $6.80 per diluted share

* Sees fy capital expenditures approximately $2.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐