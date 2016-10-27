版本:
BRIEF-West Bancorporation Inc reports Q3 EPS of $0.36

Oct 27 West Bancorporation Inc :

* West Bancorporation, Inc. announces record third quarter net income, declares quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

