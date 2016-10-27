版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Sientra says Patrick Williams appointed CFO

Oct 27 Sientra Inc

* Sientra announces chief financial officer transition

* Says Patrick Williams appointed CFO

* Says CFO Matthew Pigeon resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐