BRIEF-Tuesday Morning Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.20

Oct 27 Tuesday Morning Corp

* Tuesday morning corporation announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 sales $211.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $215.3 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 5.1 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect to invest capital of approximately $40 million to $45 million in fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

