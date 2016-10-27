版本:
BRIEF-Escalade reports Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Oct 27 Escalade Inc

* Escalade reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 sales rose 12 percent to $38.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

