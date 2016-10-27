版本:
BRIEF-Interdigital Q3 EPS $2.99

Oct 27 Interdigital Inc :

* Interdigital announces financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue $208.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $210.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

