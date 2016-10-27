版本:
BRIEF-Affinion Group Holdings Q3 rev. fell 18.3 pct to $238.1 mln

Oct 27 Affinion Group Holdings Inc :

* Affinion Group Holdings, Inc. announces results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

