BRIEF-Drew Industries agrees to acquire the seating and chassis component business of Atwood Mobile Products

Oct 27 Drew Industries Inc :

* Drew Industries agrees to acquire the seating and chassis component business of atwood mobile products

* Purchase price is $12.5 million, which will be paid at closing from available cash

* Purchase price will be paid at closing from available cash

