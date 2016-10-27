BRIEF-CVR Refining reports qtrly net income per unit $0.11

Oct 27 Cvr Refining Lp

* CVR Refining reports 2016 third quarter results

* CVR Refining LP says qtrly net income per unit $0.11

* Q3 sales $1.164 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.14 billion

* CVR Refining LP says Q3 2016 throughputs of crude oil and all other feedstocks and blendstocks totaled 206,733 bpd

* CVR Refining LP says throughputs of crude oil and all other feedstocks and blendstocks for both refineries totaled 210,917 bpd for same period in 2015