BRIEF-Stoneridge reports Q3 earnings per share $0.36

Oct 27 Stoneridge Inc

* Stoneridge reports strong third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales rose 7.3 percent to $173.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stoneridge Inc- reaffirmed 2016 full-year gross margin, operating margin, earnings per share and EBITDA guidance

* Stoneridge Inc-for FY 2016, revised sales guidance slightly lower to range of $690.0-$700.0 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $712.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

