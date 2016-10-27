BRIEF-Patrick Industries Q3 earnings per share $0.79

Oct 27 Patrick Industries Inc :

* Patrick Industries Inc reports third quarter and nine months 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 sales rose 42 percent to $304.2 million

* Patrick Industries - plans to launch capital expenditure program which involves an incremental $4.5 million of capital spending starting in Q3 of 2016 and into 2017

* Net sales increase in quarter was primarily attributable to a 43% increase in company's revenue from rv industry

* Sales to RV industry represented 73% of company's Q3 2016 sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: