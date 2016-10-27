版本:
BRIEF-Agenus reports Q3 loss per share $0.47

Oct 27 Agenus Inc

* Agenus reports third quarter financial results and recent highlights

* Q3 loss per share $0.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $4.45 million versus $6.85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

