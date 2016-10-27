版本:
BRIEF-The Coca-Cola Co names Barry Simpson chief information officer

Oct 27 Coca-cola Co

* The Coca-Cola Co names Barry Simpson chief information officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

