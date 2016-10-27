版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-California Water Service Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Oct 27 California Water Service Group

* California water service group announces third quarter and year to date 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $184.3 million versus $183.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐