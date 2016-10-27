版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Mateon says board now consists of six directors

Oct 27 Mateon Therapeutics Inc

* Mateon expands board of directors with the appointments of Donald R. Reynolds and Bobby W. Sandage, Jr., Ph.D.

* Mateon therapeutics inc - board now consists of six directors, four of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐