BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris says announces $7.6 mln registered direct offering

Oct 27 Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna zentaris announces us$7,560,000 registered direct offering of common shares and warrants

* Aeterna zentaris inc - raising $7.6 million in gross proceeds in a registered direct offering consisting of an aggregate of 2.1 million units

* Aeterna zentaris inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund preparation and submission of new drug applications for macrilen, zoptrex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

