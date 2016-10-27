BRIEF-Orrstown Financial Services Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Oct 27 Orrstown Financial Services Inc

* Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. announces third quarter earnings of $1.4 million and quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $9.2 million, an increase of 6 percent over same period in prior year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S