公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:58 BJT

BRIEF-Jim Steele named to Instructure board of directors

Oct 27 Instructure Inc

* Jim steele named to instructure board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

