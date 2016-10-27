BRIEF-Choice Hotels International Q3 earnings per share $0.84

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Choice Hotels International Inc
* Choice Hotels International reports a 17 percent increase in third quarter diluted earnings per share
* Q3 earnings per share $0.84
* Q3 revenue $267.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $252.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 to $2.46
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share at least $0.51
* REVPAR is expected to increase between 4 percent and 5 percent for Q4 and range between 3.5 percent and 4.25 percent for full-year 2016
* Choice Hotels International - Adjusted EBITDA from franchising activities for full-year 2016 are expected to range between $272 million and $274 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Domestic REVPAR performance for Q3 of 2016 exceeded total industry results by 120 basis points
* Choice Hotels International Inc - Net domestic unit growth for 2016 is expected to be approximately 2 percent
* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to range between $253 million and $256 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.