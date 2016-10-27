版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Capitol Federal Financial Reports Q4 earnings per share $0.16

Oct 27 Capitol Federal Financial Inc

* Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. reports fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net interest income decreased $198 thousand, or 0.4%, from prior quarter to $47.7 million for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐