BRIEF-Old republic reports Q3 earnings per share $0.39

Oct 27 Old Republic International Corp

* Old republic reports results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

