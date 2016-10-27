版本:
BRIEF-Corelogic announces expanded share repurchase authorization

Oct 27 Corelogic Inc

* Corelogic announces expanded share repurchase authorization

* Board of directors has authorized company to repurchase up to $500 million of outstanding shares of its common stock

* Buyback authorization commences on October 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

