2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-Tecogen sells $1.4 mln clean energy system to Federal prison

Oct 27 Tecogen Inc

* Tecogen sells $1.4m efficient clean energy system to Federal prison

* Slated for outdoor installation, equipment is expected to be installed in first half of 2017.

* Cogeneration equipment will reduce facility's electric demand while recycling engine's waste heat for domestic hot water use Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

