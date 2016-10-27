版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Bel Fuse appoints Vincent Vellucci to board

Oct 27 Bel Fuse Inc

* Bel appoints Vincent Vellucci to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐