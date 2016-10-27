版本:
BRIEF-Parkland Fuel acquires assets of PNE Corp

Oct 27 Parkland Fuel Corp :

* Parkland Fuel Corporation acquires the assets of PNE Corporation and three service stations in Wyoming

* Parkland Fuel Corp - deal for $17 million

* Parkland Fuel Corp - in a separate transaction, Parkland has agreed to acquire three sites from 7-Eleven Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

