BRIEF-CU Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.36

Oct 27 Cu Bancorp :

* CU Bancorp reports third quarter earnings of $6.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 revenue rose 11 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cu bancorp - net interest income totaled $25.0 million for q3 of 2016, an increase of $2.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $27.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

