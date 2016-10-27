版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-Boeing, UPS announce order for 14 747-8 Freighters

Oct 27 United Parcel Service Inc :

* Boeing, UPS announce order for 14 747-8 Freighters

* Agreement also includes an option to purchase an additional 14 of cargo airplanes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

