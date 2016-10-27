版本:
BRIEF-The First of Long Island Corp announces 3-for-2 stock split

Oct 27 First of Long Island Corp :

* The First of Long Island Corporation announces 3-for-2 stock split

* Stock split to be effected through 50 pct dividend entitling each stockholder to get 1 additional share for each 2 shares owned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

