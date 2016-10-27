版本:
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil announces significant oil discovery offshore Nigeria

Oct 27 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* ExxonMobil announces significant oil discovery offshore Nigeria

* Owowo-3 well encounters high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs

* Together with Owowo-2, well confirms discovery of 500 million to 1 billion barrels of oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

