2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-The First Of Long Island Corporation Q3 earnings per share $0.50

Oct 27 First Of Long Island Corp :

* The First Of Long Island Corporation announces 23.0% increase in net income for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $21.7 million versus $18.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

