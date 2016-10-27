版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 23:36 BJT

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc increases 2016 capital expenditure budget

Oct 27 Total Energy Services Inc

* Total Energy Services Inc. Increases 2016 capital expenditure budget

* Total Energy Services Inc - has increased its 2016 capital expenditure budget from $17.2 mln to $25.5 mln

* Total Energy Services -Intends to finance 2016 capital expenditure budget from cash on hand, operating cash flow

* Total Energy Services- increase in 2016 capex budget directed towards continued growth of rental and transportation services unit in Canada, U.S. Source text :

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐