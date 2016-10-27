版本:
BRIEF-ExxonMobil begins production at Port Allen aviation lubricants plant

Oct 27 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* ExxonMobil begins production at port allen aviation lubricants plant

* "Anticipate that demand for advanced aviation fuels and lubricants will increase 55 percent by 2040" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

