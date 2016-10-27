版本:
BRIEF-Wayne savings bancshares reports quarterly EPS of $0.20

Oct 27 Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc :

* Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. announces earnings for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.20

* Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income increased $272,000 for quarter ended September 30, 2016, versus quarter ended September 30, 2015

* Wayne Savings Bancshares qtrly net interest income $3.4 million versus $3.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

