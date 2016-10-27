BRIEF-Kimco Realty Q3 loss per share $0.13

Oct 27 Kimco Realty Corp
* Kimco Realty reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Kimco Realty Corp - Board increases quarterly common stock
cash dividend 5.9% to $0.27 per share
* Kimco Realty Corp - Sees FY nareit FFO $1.30 - $1.32
* Kimco Realty Corp - Sees FY FFO as adjusted $1.49 - $1.51
* Kimco Realty Corp- Kimco's board has approved an increase
in our quarterly common stock dividend of approximately six
percent in the current quarter
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kimco Realty- 2016 guidance for net income , nareit ffo
included one-time transactional gains from anticipated partial
monetization of investment in albertsons
* Kimco Realty Corp- Sees FY 2016 ,net income guidance
$0.76 - $0.79
