BRIEF-Aerie Pharma reports positive topline results of late stage study of Rhopressatm

Oct 27 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports positive topline efficacy
results of ROCKET 4 phase 3 trial of Rhopressatm (netarsudil
ophthalmic solution) 0.02 percent
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Study successfully achieves
primary efficacy endpoint
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Company separately announces
withdrawal of Rhopressa ( TM ) NDA, with expectation of refiling
in January 2017
* Aerie - Rhopressa NDA withdrawn as result of a third party
manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida not being ready for
pre-approval inspection by FDA
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Drug product contract
manufacturer has advised Aerie and FDA that it expects to be
prepared for FDA inspection in January 2017
