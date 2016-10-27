BRIEF-Cowen Group Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.05

Oct 27 Cowen Group Inc :

* Cowen Group, Inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.05

* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $131.0 million compared to $113.3 million in prior year period, a 16% increase.

* Cowen Group Inc says q3 economic revenue, a non-gaap measure, of $153.5 million compared to $82.8 million in prior year period, an 85% increase

* Cowen group inc says book value per share was $6.24 as of september 30, 2016 compared to $6.18 as of september 30, 2015

* Cowen group inc says tangible book value per share was $5.42 as of september 30, 2016 compared to $5.62 as of september 30, 2015

* Cowen group inc says q3 economic income, a non-gaap measure, available to cowen group of $11.0 million or $0.10 per diluted share