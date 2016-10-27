版本:
BRIEF-Kona Grill reports third quarter 2016 results

Oct 27 Kona Grill Inc :

* Kona Grill reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.24

* Q3 sales $43.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same-store sales increased 0.7 pct

* Kona Grill Inc - revised its 2016 guidance to restaurant sales of $172 million,

* Sees 2016 same-store sales growth estimate to 1.5 pct to 2.0 pct

* FY2016 revenue view $175.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

