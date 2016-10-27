BRIEF-First Financial Northwest posts Q3 earnings $0.22/shr

Oct 27 First Financial Northwest Inc

* First Financial Northwest Inc reports third quarter net income of $2.6 million or $0.22 per diluted share and results of stock repurchase program

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* First Financial Northwest Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.22

* First Financial Northwest Inc - delinquent loans (loans over 30 days past due) decreased to $206,000 at Sept 30, 2016, versus $720,000 at June 30, 2016

* First Financial Northwest Inc - net interest income for Q3 of 2016 increased to $8.9 million, compared to $8.2 million for Q2 of 2016