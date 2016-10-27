BRIEF-Cypress posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.15/shr

Oct 27 Cypress Semiconductor Corp
* Cypress reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $530.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $525 million
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.12 to
$0.16
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees Q4 diluted loss per share
in the range of $0.25 to $0.20
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp qtrly non-GAAP EPS $0.15
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - qtrly results include impact
of wireless IOT business acquired from broadcom on July 5, 2016
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - inventory at end of Q3 was
$247.7 million, up 12 pct from Q2 of 2016
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp - qtrly EPS $0.03
* Cypress Semiconductor Corp sees Q4 of 2016 GAAP revenue
$510 million to $540 million
